Reinstate our tollbooths – Minority to government

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority in Parliament has called for the reinstatement of tollbooths to generate revenue for the state.

According to them, there was no need suspending tolls, pointing out that Ghana has lost a lot of revenue with the suspension of tolls.



“On the matter of tollbooths, we want it reinstated and we demand that tollbooths be made functional and the revenues accruing from it made available for the republic,” he said.



This comes after the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta outlined measures being put in place by government to save the ailing economy.



The Finance Minister said the country is expected to save an amount of GHC3.5 billion from expenditure cutting measures to save the ailing economy.



According to him, the cost -cutting measures include 50% cut in fuel coupon allocation for government appointees and heads of government institutions effective April 1, 2022.



The Government has also imposed moratorium on all foreign travels except pre-approved ones.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, announced the measures at a press conference in Accra Thursday.



Government’s expenditure cutting measures include 50% cut in fuel coupons, Moratorium on purchase of imported Vehicles, Moratorium on foreign travels, Reduce Expenditure on Conferences and meetings by 50% and 30% cut in Salaries of Ministers and CEOs etc.



Responding to this, the Minority said the measures by the Finance Minister has no value, adding that the outcome of the presser is not satisfactory as the future of education in Ghana still has a negative mark.



Addressing the media, the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu said the Finance Minister has lost touch with reality as the economy reflects a cost of living crisis for the people.



He said the Minister has nothing positive to catch up with revenue.



Meanwhile, Mr Haruna Iddrisu said the minority will never support the E-levy in any way or form.