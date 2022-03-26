14
Reintroduce road tolls - Minority to government

Minority Leader In Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu Minority Leader, Haruna Addrisu

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority in parliament has asked the government to reintroduce the collection of road tolls in the country.

Leader of the Minority group, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that the scrapping of road tolls is denying the government of revenue.

He was responding to the new measures announced by the government to help resolve the current economic challenges confronting the country.

“On the matter of toll booths, we want it reinstated, and the revenues accrued from it made available for the republic. They have no business scrapping toll booths. They can’t just do whatever they want. Nowhere in the world is there no functional toll booths.”

“The State has lost a significant amount of money from this. We think that it is only proper that it is reintroduced and probably adjusted so that we can rake in the needed revenue and use it as a vehicle to promote public-private partnership in the development of our road infrastructure and other infrastructure needed.”

He further noted that the measures announced by the Minister for Finance amidst the general economic hardships facing the country, indicate that government is out of touch with the current economic realities.

