Rejected Juaben MCE nominee to face Special Prosecutor on Tuesday over bribery allegations

The President’s Municipal Chief Executive Nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Alex Safo Kantanka, is expected to face Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, over allegations of bribery and corruption against him.



Alex Safo Kantanka, was captured in a video demanding monies from some assembly members he alleged to have given in return for their votes after he was rejected for the second time.



He was also captured hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be Assembly members. In some instances, he was seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members.

He was subsequently picked up by the Police for questioning after the video went viral on November 2, 2021.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has also served the MCE nominee summons to appear before him for questioning on Tuesday, November 9 as the OSP commences investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences.



The OSP in the letter said it “has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election) particularly in relation to your Alex Sarfo Kantanka’s nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the Municipal Chief Executive of Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region.”



He has been given an option to come with a lawyer if he wants to.



