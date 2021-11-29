Rejected budget: Let's shut up and suffer - 'Hypocrite' presidential aide called out

Executive Assistant and Social Media Head at the Presidency Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has been exposed for his role in kicking out the former New Juaben South Member of Parliament.

Mark Assibey Yeboah has since the beginning of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration played key roles in the country’s finance sector.



His roles during the preparation of the country’s budget and his ability to lobby the Minority to favour the budget cannot be overrided.



However, he was kicked out of Parliament in the last election.



After the budget was rejected by the Minority in Parliament on Friday, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe blamed the defeat in Parliament on the selfishness of some party officials.



To him, the Speaker of Parliament cannot be blamed when party officials sponsored their favourites who were not the favourites of the people to compete for election hence losing their seats and making Parliament a hung one.

“Instead of blaming the speaker of parliament and the minority NDC, please blame your constituency chairmen, regional chairmen and some regional ministers who decided to campaign against their own parliamentary candidates because the preferred aspirants lost the parliamentary primaries. Blame those regional and national executive who overtly and covertly disqualified some parliament aspirants because they want their preferred aspirants to go opposed. Not only are we quick , but we take so much delight in bringing each other down. The brother against brother and pull him down in this government and party is simply unbelievable. The end results is the sorry state of the number of parliamentarians we have in Parliament of Ghana today.”



But reacting to his comment, a member of the NPP exposed him and the role he played in kicking out a stalwart from Parliament.



On Hom Premanii wrote of the presidential aide: "I’m extremely surprise with this write up from Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe.



"Were you not part of the team that went to Koforidua to campaign against Hon Assibey just because he wasn’t your favorite? This life eeeer Kramo will suffer but Issifu will also suffer. Have you forgotten about the list BASOA AND CO?We take competence for granted.



"Let’s shut up and suffer cos this is what we wanted, so let’s enjoy it.

I remember the extra miles it took some of you guys to get the seat snatched from him,not to talk of Dr Nuamah, Collins Randy Owusu Amankwah and co .



What were you thinking? Dont BLAME any body you should blame yourself na you are part of this mess."



