Relationship problems, exam failure, & financial difficulties leading cause of suicide cases in SHS, tertiary students- NGO

Madam Gloria Boatemaa Andoh, a suicide prevention activist, has called for a united effort to prevent suicides.

She stressed the importance of investing in suicide prevention while representing Winglow Family International, an NGO that promotes suicide prevention, awareness, advocacy, and education.



Exam failures, relationship problems, family issues, and financial difficulties are some of the major factors we have discovered to cause suicide over the four years that the NGO has been in operation, she revealed.



We discovered among the men that they cannot withstand financial difficulties and thus commit suicide, she told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline host, Kwabena Agyapong.



She went on to say that some people who believe they have no one who cares about them are more likely to commit suicide because they think they are worthless.



She revealed that they have collaborated with a number of tertiary institutions and senior high schools as part of their campaigns.

When asked why some of these observations were made in secondary schools and why SHS students would have relationship problems, she explained, “they are adolescents and want to explore, and if they don’t get people to interact with them and counsel them, they may be prone to suicide.”



Some people commit suicide as a result of failing an exam. Some had parents who told them they needed to get As, so when they don’t, they’re upset.



Every year, an estimated 703,000 people commit suicide around the world. For every suicide, there are likely 20 others who attempt suicide and many more who have serious suicidal thoughts.



Suicidal behaviour affects millions of people, causing intense grief or having a profound impact on their lives.



”Each suicidal death is a public health concern that has a significant impact on those around them. We can reduce suicides around the world by increasing awareness, lowering the stigma associated with suicide, and encouraging well-informed action,” she said.