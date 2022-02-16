'Release Abronye and other speech prisoners now!' – Kwaku Azar tells IGP

Abronye DC

Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, a US-based Ghanaian academic and a lawyer, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to release NPP’s Abronye DC and other individuals locked up in the police custody for publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.



According to him, someone making allegations does not breach the peace of the public and that the “concert and circus” of the police is getting out of hand.



In a post on his social media timeline, Kwaku Azar, as known famously wrote:



“The police, with the connivance of some district courts, have effectively overthrown the speech and media provisions of the Constitution.

“I don’t know if this breaches the peace but the concert and circus are getting out of hand.



"IGP Dampare, release Abronye and other speech prisoners now!



“#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.”



The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing NPP, was charged by the police after he alleged that former President, John Dramani Mahama wanted to stage a coup in Ghana.



Kwame Baffoe, as he is known in real life, according to some media reports, claimed that the former President approached a pressure group, #FixTheContry Movement, in a bid to help him become president again.



The NPP stalwart made the claim on Hot 93.9 FM in Accra, while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

He was then invited to the police on Tuesday afternoon but after a preliminary investigation, it was established that his claims against the former NDC Flagbearer are untrue and likely to occasion a breach of the peace.



“In view of this, he has been formally arrested and charged on two counts of Publication of false news and Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace.



“We urge the public to be circumspect in all their dealings including pronouncements since anyone who falls foul of the law will be taken through the due process of the law,” the police added in a statement.



Abronye DC will be arraigned on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



