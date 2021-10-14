Release report on 2020 election deaths - Jean Mensa tasks security agencies

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner Jean Mensa has called on Ghana’s security agencies investigating the deaths recorded during the 2020 elections to share their reports in order for stakeholders to learn from it.

The 2020 election recorded deaths in parts of the country; a situation which has been condemned by many.



But speaking for the first time on the deaths, Jean Mensa indicated that the Commission she heads cannot be blamed for the deaths recorded.



However, they will be willing to learn from the reports on various investigations taking place on the deaths.



“Sadly seven lives were lost and though this did not occur at our polling nor arise as misconduct on our part, one life lost is one too many. We are confident that our security agencies will share their investigations and recommendations for future learnings,” Jean Mensa told members of the ECOWAS Parliament.

Jean Mensa touted the achievement of the current Electoral Commission (EC) in organizing a successful election indicating that even the BBC described it as boring.



She indicated that the 2020 elections which was challenged by John Dramani Mahama at the Supreme Court was one of the most transparent elections in the history of Ghana.



Jean Mensa was speaking to members of the ECOWAS Parliament at Winneba on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, two Members of parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah have petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice to investigate the deaths because it is an affront to the democracy the country practices.