Relevant state agencies will chase you - Akufo Addo to speculators over ‘Haircut’

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reacted to a two-minute video circulated on social media suggesting that there will be a "haircut on Government bonds"

Addressing the nation on measures being taken by the government to rescue the economy, he said: "I also want to assure all Ghanaians that no individual or institutional investor, including pension funds, in Government treasury bills or instruments will lose their money, as a result of our ongoing IMF negotiations.



"There will be no “haircuts”, so I urge all of you to ignore the false rumours, just as, in the banking sector clean-up, Government ensured that the 4.6 million depositors affected by the exercise did not lose their deposits"

Meanwhile, he has cautioned "those who make it a habit of publishing falsehoods, which result in panic in the system, I say to them that the relevant state agencies will act against such persons".