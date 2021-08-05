Relief for Abokobi Presby School as contractor hands over completed kindergarten block to Ga East Assembly

The GETFund project was constructed at an estimated cost GHC300,000.00

Source: Ga East Munnicapal Assembly

The Abokobi Presby Kindergarten has been completed and handed over to the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) at a brief ceremony at Abokobi.

The GETFund project, estimated to cost three hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC300,000.00), commenced in January, 2020 and was expected to be completed within four months (April, 2021).



However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected financial mobilization and labour, the project was completed in May, 2021.



The 2-Unit Kindergarten Block comes with two classrooms, Staff Common Room, Library, Pantry, Washrooms for staff and pupils, Playgrounds, and Rain-harvesting Water System.



The Consultant, Edmund Taylor Architects (ETA), together with the Contractor, VIC-AMEK Limited, presented the keys of the facility to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, supported by the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, on Tuesday, 3rd August, 2021.



A Principal Consultant with ETA, Mr. Philip Gyamfi-Bioh, told the Hon MCE and her team from the Assembly and Education Directorate that the symbolic presentation of the keys signalled the practical completion of the project pending correction of any defects observed during the inspection tour before the contractor would be issued a certificate for payment.



The Municipal Chief Executive presented the Keys to the School Block to the Municipal Education Directorate through its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Seth Anyormi, accompanied by the Headteacher of Abokobi Presby 1, Mr. Siaw Kwakye, and the Coordinator for Kindergartens, Mrs. Priscilla Andzie-Walters, and the Abokobi Presby Minister, Rev. Edmund Mensah.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah expressed satisfaction with the work done and urged the stakeholders to take good care of the facility to ensure its longevity which she hoped would help raise future leaders for the Municipality in particular and the Nation as a whole.



She thanked the Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, for her continuous support for the Assembly and commitment towards addressing the educational infrastructure deficit in the Municipality.



The Assembly Member for Abokobi, Hon. Moses Ola Dowuona, Municipal Quantity Surveyor, Musa Saana, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Assembly, Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, were among those who witnessed the handing over ceremony.



The Abokobi Presby Basic School has two streams of Kindergarten with a combined population of 219.



The construction of the Block for the Abokobi Presby 1 Kindergarten, with a population of 120, therefore comes as a huge relief to the school.