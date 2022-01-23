Relief items pouring in for Apiate explosion victims

A truck loaded with mattresses

Correspondence from Western region

Relief items have begun pouring in for those affected in the explosion that happened at Apiate near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality on Thursday afternoon.



From Friday morning, individuals and organisations that visited the victims at Roman Catholic Parish Hall at Bogoso did not go there empty-handed.



They went with relief items such as food, bales of second-hand clothing, mattresses, tents, shoes and many others.



The Rotary Club has presented used and unused clothes to the victims, while Gold Fields Ghana Ltd, Tarkwa mine has also donated 400 students mattresses, tent and food items to the victims.



According to the Regional Manager of Gold Fields Community Relations, Mr Robert Siaw, the company cannot completely assuage the pains of the victims but can help them in this emergency situation by donating these items to the victims at a cost of 29,000 dollars.

The Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Chief Executive received the items on behalf of victims and thanked the company for the kind gesture.



According to the police, 190 casualties were affected in the explosion, 13 certified dead, and four others seriously wounded were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital for further treatment.







