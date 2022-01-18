Religious leaders must contribute to the development of communities—Apostle Agbelenyoh

File photo of an empty church

Source: GNA

Apostle E.H. Agbelenyoh, the Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Congregation of Theocracy of Ghana has called on religious leaders to bury their differences and contribute to the development of the communities.

He also urged them to educate their faithful on the dangers of the practice of homosexuality, which was a taboo to God, while encouraging them to adhere to the government’s Covid-19 protocols, to prevent the spread of the disease.



Apostle Agbelenyoh made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Otiakrom – Shallom near Aburi in the Akuapim South District of the Eastern Region, after inspecting some of his development projects.



He mentioned the projects as the construction of a hospital complex, junior high and senior high schools, and a kindergarten block to assist community members within the catchment area of the facilities.

Among the communities that would benefit from the projects are Otiakrom, Fotobi, Dedeiman, Aburi, Nsawam, Osono Dompe, Pokuase, Amanfro, Nsakyi, and Obodan,



He called on traditional rulers to offer lands for more developmental projects in the communities while advising the youth to take their lessons at school seriously to become good future leaders.



Apostle Agbelenyoh appealed to the government to tar the 27-kilometre road from Pokuase to Aburi Amanfro to help the people to transport their farm produce to the marketing centres, which would also support in the expansion of the area.