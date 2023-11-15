Religious prostitute remark: Such ‘backward thinking’ can’t be tolerated, apologize - Salam Mustapha to NDC

Salam Mustapha, the NPP's National Youth Organizer, wants the National Democratic Congress to disassociate itself from and render an apology to Ghanaians for the "offensive" remarks that Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Hon Sam George recently made on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's inter-faith visits.

Ningo-Prampram Parliamentarian, Sam George, in an interview on Metro TV, labeled Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a “religious prostitute” over his regular interactions with and visits to the Christian community.



Sam George believes the Vice President's conduct does not depict the actions of "a proper Muslim”.



He stressed; “No true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is not a proper Muslim” and for this, he described Dr. Bawumia as “a religious prostitute”.



But to Salam Mustapha, Sam George’s view “is backward thinking and we shouldn’t tolerate it” and prefers the largest opposition party dissociated itself from the MP's comments.

To him, “it should be condemned in no uncertain terms”, so, wondered why the MP’s party is silent on the comments.



“If the NDC were a party with compassion and humility, they would issue an apology onto the Ghanaian people if not even Muslims. But for the Ghanaian people, what their Member of Parliament has done, it is disparaging and does not support the social cohesion that we all enjoy in this country”, he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” show.



