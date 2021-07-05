Relocation of Agbogbloshie onion sellers: Who will benefit? – Fighters ask

EFL say they are paying attention to the displacement and violent evictions at Agbogbloshie

The Economic Fighters League has questioned who the beneficiaries of the just-ended decongestion exercise at the Agbogbloshie market will be.

On 1 July 2021, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, led the relocation of the onion sellers as part of his "Let's Make Accra Work" pet project, which involves decongesting slums and removing unauthorized structures in the capital city.



A statement issued by the Economic Fighters League on 4 July 2021, indicated that it is monitoring “with concern the displacement and violent evictions at the informal settlements of Agbogbloshie District of Accra”.



In its view, “Ostensibly, these actions by AMA, police et al are for the best of the area” but quizzed “Who amongst us can say with any confidence that this same political class failing us in every other way can be trusted to have the interest of the people of Agbogbloshie or surrounding areas?"



The statement continued: “We must ask who will truly benefit from the clearance work taking place; who will get the ensuing construction contracts and commercial opportunities, and how"?

The statement further noted that “Fighters will remain vigilant and we are resolute in continuing to be the eyes and ears of fellow Africans who like many of us are marginalized and oppressed by forces that are literally supposed to shelter us and represent our interests”.











