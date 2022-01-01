Rely on God’s divine intervention in 2022 – Pastor Ransford Obeng

General Overseer of the Calvary Charismatic Centre, CCC, Pastor Ransford Obeng

The General Overseer of the Calvary Charismatic Centre, CCC, Pastor Ransford Obeng has challenged Christians to directly seek God’s intervention for solutions to their problems instead of relying on others.

Speaking to journalists during the Church’s Watch Night Service at Ayigya in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti region, Pastor Obeng noted that God listens to every Christian who diligently adheres to divine instructions while remaining steadfast in the faith in times of life’s challenges such as the case of the Covid-19 pandemic which had left some people uncertain about their fate.



He asked everyone to be thankful to God for the gift of the new year without taking it for granted.



According to him, the outbreak and super spread of the virus caused apprehension and anxiety among not only nations but also individuals regarding how they would be affected in the course of time.

Therefore, ‘it is by the grace of God that the ravages of the disease have not been as severe in Ghana as elsewhere in the world’, Pastor Ransford Obeng noted.



He disclosed that in the new year, he will partner closely with other faithful men of God to bring the word of God to not only members of the CCC, but to win more souls for the Kingdom of God.