Relying on NPP’s internal problems won’t win NDC 2024 – Solomon Nkansah

Solomon Nkansah

Former National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah has warned the NDC not to be jubilant about the cracks in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He says over the years, the NPP has created a facade of disunity just to sway the focus of the NDC and the same seems to be happening in the current dispensation.



“In 1998 when Akufo-Addo lost to J. A Kufour, he threatened to leave the party. The NDC drummed home the disunity in the NPP and we sat there for John Agyekum Kufour to win the General Election.



In 2016, a similar thing happened. NPP said they had suspended Afoko and some other people. We went to the election and the NPP won once again. This is a political party that has come of age and they are able to manage their internal dissent beyond imagination. Look at how Kennedy Agyapong can insult his own party and still maintain his membership. That cannot be done in the NDC,” he said.

Solomon Nkansah indicated that at this moment, “the NPP is faced with two challenges. Managing the Economy and the challenge of Managing the Internal affairs. If the NPP is able to manage these two it will be a plus for them”.



He further indicated that the NDC has not provided a roadmap as to how they intend to win the General Election in 2024 warning that they should not rely so much on the internal problems of the NPP.



“It’s not easy to rely so much on the Internal happenings of NPP. But rather, we should use it for our internal search and patch up, mend broken fences and forge a united front and make sure that how many elephants stand in our way, we shall be able to push them aside,” he said.