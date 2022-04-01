Remain calm, all qualified BECE students will be placed – Free SHS Coordinator

Interface of the CSSPS platform that places JHS graduates into SHS

Source: GNA

Katayie Kwame Opoku Agyemang, the Central Regional Coordinator of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat, says there is enough vacancy to accommodate every Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduate, who is qualified to go to Senior High School (SHS).

'All BECE candidates who are yet to be placed in SHSs will certainly get placements in schools where vacancies exist.”



Katakyie Agyemang, who gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Secretariat was working to address challenges associated with the Computerized School Selection Placement Secretariat (CSSPS).



He asked qualified students who were not placed to go online at any nearby internet cafe and select an option available and follow the procedures to select preferred schools on the site.



The Regional Coordinator noted that the Secretariat from Monday, March 28 to Tuesday,29, had received more than 200 complaints with the dominant cases being ‘change of school’ but expressed hope to clear the issues as soon as possible from both parents and students.



The issues, he stated, had been compiled and would be sent to the National Headquarters for resolution.



In improving and addressing issues related to the CSSPS, the Directorate had instituted centres to address school placement concerns.

Some challenges recorded by his outfit include change of school and programme, wrong placement, no placement, issues relating to Day and Boarding placement and errors on the gender of students, and re-entry by 2019-20 students, among others.



Katakyie Agyemang urged students and parents not to panic because their offices were widely open to ensure that the numerous complaints on placement were addressed.



He noted that the Secretariat rolled out the training and sensitization programme before the selection and placement exercise to engage stakeholders to understand the processes and how students could be assisted to do the needful.



He said Central Region had 16 of the 139 Technical and Vocational Schools in the country, absorbed under the Free SHS Policy to help make it easier for those interested to get a good chance to be enrolled.



Also, 120 special categories 'C' schools, 12 of which are in the Region, have been marked for pupils interested in staying at the boarding house to select



Katakyie Agyemang advised Headteachers and Headmistress of Junior High Schools to allow parents to select the schools for their wards since the Secretariat had received a series of issues from parents blaming headteachers for the choice of schools for their children.