Remain calm, no need to panic – NADMO urges Accra residents after earth tremors

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has urged residents of Ghana’s capital town, Accra, to remain calm following earth tremors in some parts of the city.

According to NADMO, no significate damages or losses occurred as a result of the earth tremors which happened on Monday, 3news.com reports.



It, however, urged residents in the affected areas to get their buildings checked for possible damages in order to avert possible accidents.



“Homeowners in affected areas are encouraged to inspect their buildings for possible cracks and seek technical advice from Engineers and other building experts,” parts of a statement issued by NADMO is quoted by 3news.com.



NADMO also urged the public to avoid spreading rumours about the event in order to ensure that Ghanaians are safe and go about their duties "without fear and needless panic".



The organisation also said that it is working with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to obtain the exact details of the earth tremors, particularly their magnitude and epicentres.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has confirmed that the country’s capital town, Accra, experienced some seismic events on Monday, December 12, 2022.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the Director GGSA, Mr. Isaac Mwinbelle, said that some parts of Accra including Weija and Accra Central experienced three earth tremors.



He, however, indicated that the magnitude of the tremors and their starting point is yet to be determined by the authority.







IB/DA