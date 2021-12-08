Remain focused till Mahama becomes president again - Naa Koryoo to NDC members

2020 NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor

Source: Delali Sewoekpor, Contributor

2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has urged members of the party to remain focused and work hard to ensure John Dramani Mahama becomes the President of the Republic in January 2025.

She also called on party members to be united to ensure the victory of John Dramani Mahama in the next general elections.



Speaking at the constituency retreat on Friday, December 3, 2021, she said, "It is important we remain focused until John Mahama is made the President in January 2025.”



Naa Koryoo Okunor further advised members to protect the ballots at various voting centres to ensure free and fair elections.



Constituency Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, in an interview with the media, called on party faithfuls to burry their differences and works towards achieving the victory of the party in election 2024.

He said despite the chaos that erupted at some voting centres in the constituency during the 2020 general elections, the NDC is ready to stop persons who carry out uncalled for acts - firing shots and burning motorbikes at voting centres in the next general elections.



Mr Ofosu Agyare said, "We all saw how the 2020 elections went. People with pistols and other arms were bused to Kasoa. We were all here when others fired shots, motorbikes were burnt. I never heard any member of the NDC carried out any of these uncalled for acts."



"2024, we’ll work hard to support whoever becomes the parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East constituency to win the election," he added.