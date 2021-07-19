Remain on campus during mid-semester break - GES rescinds earlier directive

SHS students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescinded its decision to allow Form 3 Senior High and Technical School students especially those in the boarding house to go home during the mid-semester break.

The mid-semester break is scheduled from tomorrow, Tuesday, 20 July to Sunday, July 25, 2021.



The U-turn by the GES comes after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) advised that allowing students to go home during the mid-semester break in the midst of the current outbreak of COVID-19 may present a challenge to the already precarious situation of COVID-19 in schools and in the general population.



Although the MoH stated that it acknowledges the importance of the mid-semester breaks, it recommended that the schedule period for the break be maintained as planned but it should be restricted to campus, and boarding students must not be allowed to go home.

The GES heeding the advice of the MoH has, thus, redirected headmasters/headmistresses to observe the mid-semester break in schools with no academic activities while students remain on campus.



Academic work will, however, resume on Monday, 26 July 2021.