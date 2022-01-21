Remember them in your prayers - Alban Bagbin mourns with Apiate

The Speaker of Parliament has asked for prayers to be said for the victims at Apiate

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called on Ghanaians to pray for the people of Apiate.



This follows the widespread damage that was caused to the township near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley District of the Western region after a truckload of explosives went off upon a head-on collision.



In a statement to commiserate with the people, the Speaker of Parliament said that the news came to him as a shock.



“I received with shock and sadness, the news of an accident that resulted in the tragic loss of lives, varying degrees of injuries and loss of property on the Bawdie - Bogoso road in the town of Apiate in the Western Region.

“I extend my condolences and prayers to the victims of the accident and their families, whose pain and grief at this moment will be unimaginable,” the statement said in part.



Alban Bagbin, making reference to the scripture in Psalms 34:18 that says, "the Lord is near to the broken hearted and saves the crushed in spirit,” he urged for everyone to offer prayers for the people of Apiate as they go through this difficult time.



He also called on people to help the affected people of Apiate to rebuild their lives.



“I entreat all Ghanaians to remember them in their prayers, and encourage those in adjourning communities to offer whatever help they can to the victims and the displaced. Supplies such as food, water, building materials, clothing and other essentials would be most welcome. Let us, in the proverbial Ghanaian spirit of love and brotherliness, help them to rebuild their lives.



“I will be playing my part in mobilizing support for the community affected in this emergency situation, and I count on your support as well. Together, we can restore hope to those affected,” he said.



So far, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other high-ranking officials such as the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Addo, have been to Apiate to commiserate with the people.

But how did the explosion happen?



According to the Ghana Police Service's situational report of the Thursday afternoon explosion, there was an accident involving a DAF truck with registration number WR 2252-18, that was transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The rider of the motorcycle, the Police said, was from the opposite direction of the road, and rode under the oncoming vehicle at around 1.25 p.m.



Due to the impact of the crash, the motorcycle caught fire and ignited the explosives on the DAF truck before it burst into flames.



“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.



“At a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie, a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives. The driver sustained a deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa. The Police escort escaped unhurt,” the Police report indicated.

The motorcycle rider, on the other hand, died with some other victims from the village while some nearby buildings were razed down by the explosive fire.



“Extensive damage was caused to a nearby ECG transformer,” the Police said further.



The Ghana Police Service later deployed some officers from the Crime Scene Intelligence and CID Operations to the scene of the incident.



The teams were led by Deputy Regional Commander DCOP Adusah-Poku assisted by Regional Crime Officer C/SUPT Ebenezer Boryor and Supt. Saviour Ahiamadi.



Meanwhile, a delegation of government officials led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have arrived at Apiate to commiserate with the affected victims and gather first-hand information from the response activities.



Also part of the delegation is the Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, who have already visited the traditional leaders of the town.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to visit Apiate to assess the effectiveness of governments response efforts once the situation is brought under control.



