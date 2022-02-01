Remembering Prof. Mills: Let's stay united, uphold tolerance - Mahama

Former President Atta-Mills was touted the 'asomdwee hene'

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the citizenry to stay united and uphold tolerance in reverence to the ideals and legacies of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr. Mahama said the nation must endeavour to stay in unity and truth "in the face of adversity" as the nation marked the 10th anniversary of the passing of the late Prof. Mills this year.



"We must also strive to defend the cause of freedom and we must fervently uphold the public course to protect our democracy," Mr. Mahama said when he launched the John Evans Atta Mills (JEA) Memorial Heritage at the University of Ghana, Legon on Tuesday.



The JEA Memorial Heritage is a non-profit, non-partisan organisation, which seeks to preserve and build on the legacies of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.



It was established by a group of academics, professional colleagues, students, family, and appointees of President Mills.



The late J.E.A. Mills, the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, served as President from January 08, 2009, to July 24, 2012 - the day he died.

Mr. Mahama expressed delight about the establishment of the JEA Heritage, saying that the Organisation would build on Prof. Mills' legacies.



He said Prof. Mills was a "true Ghanaian" who had the quest for peace, excellence, transparency, and integrity.



"Prof Mills was such a moral and political colossus and there can be no limits put on the vehicle and instrument that eulogise and ingrain his memory and history in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians," he said.



Mr. Alex Segbefia, Chairman of the JEA Heritage Board, said the Organisation would deepen the legacy of President Mills' excellence in law, taxation, and sports.



He said the Organisation would also engage in charity work and build President JEA Mills' brand as "a model servant leader who invested in his people."

"The Memorial Heritage is a non-profit, independent, non-partisan organisation anchored on



Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability, and his relentless quest for peace and a better society," he said.



Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Omanhen of Essikado Traditional Area, urged the citizenry to put character and dignity above everything and have the love of the nation at heart.