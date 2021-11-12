Remembering Rawlings: How J.J directed traffic to restore discipline

NB: Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the passing of late former president Jerry John Rawlings on November 12 2021, we take you down memory lane of some monumental moments of the late Ghanaian leader and some memories shared by persons who knew him.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings in 2015 was compelled to park his car and step into the middle of the road to direct traffic as the level of lawless on Accra-Aflao road got ugly.



The former statesman would have turned 74 years today but died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after a short illness.



J.J Rawlings was remembered for being a disciplinarian and a man who criticizes anybody at fault without fear or favour.



As we recall the fond memories of Ghana’s longest-serving president, GhanaWeb throws back at a video where Mr. Rawlings was captured directing traffic on the Accra-Aflao road.



According to reports, he came out of his vehicle to restore calm and orderliness as the main road was blocked by some impatient drivers who were trying to manoeuvre through the blocked lanes of the road.

Read the full story originally published on Febraury 25, 2015 on GhanaWeb



Careless drivers who ply the road often create four lanes on a single-lane road causing traffic to build up unnecessarily especially at the junction that leads to Prampram in the Greater Accra region. These impatient drivers do create needless obstacle which impedes the flow of traffic.



So when the former president bumped into the indiscipline act near the Pampram stretch of the road, where commuters had been stuck in traffic for over an hour, he was compelled to help save the situation.



Former President Rawlings, according to a close associate, has noticed the indiscipline on several occasions and therefore decided to “step out and direct traffic and bring a sense of orderliness”.

He has since made a passionate appeal to a joint police and military operation to be posted to the area to manage traffic and ensure discipline.



Watch the video below:



