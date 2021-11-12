Remembering Rawlings: Nana Konadu dances in church

• Ghana came to a standstill on November 12, 2020, when the news of JJ Rawlings’ death broke

• The former statesman was the first president of Ghana in the 4th Republic



• A year on, celebrants have gathered to remember his death



The widow of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, has been spotted dancing in church during the one-year anniversary celebration of the death of her husband.



Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, together with her children and the rest of the family of former president, joined the National Democratic Congress and its leadership to celebrate Rawlings.



Captured by the lenses of GhanaWeb, Nana Konadu, who hasn’t appeared in public since the death of her husband, joined in dancing as the choir at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra sang melodies during offertory time.

Clad in all white attires, celebrants at the church took steady steps and harmonised along the songs that were bouncing off the stage as the choir sang while some exchanged brief pleasantries.



In attendance at the Holy Spirit Cathedral for the Memorial Service for the late JJ Rawlings were the family of the late former president; the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare; party executives of the National Democratic Congress, led by John Dramani Mahama; other government officials, among other notable names.



See the video below:







