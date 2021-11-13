Remembering Rawlings: Watch how Zanetor showed off her 'Agbadza' skills

• Family, sympathisers gather to remember death of former president JJ Rawlings

• JJ Rawlings died on November 12, 2020



• He is the founder of the National Democratic Congress



The daughter of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, has been captured dancing during the one-year celebration of the death of their father.



Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, who is also the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency, exhibited some Agbadza dance steps at the Party’s headquarters during the commemorative speeches in honour and memory of the late president.

Clad in all white, the lawmaker joined NDC’s Alex Segbefia and some executives of the party to celebrate the anniversary.



The NDC held a commemorative speech in honour and memory of the late president. The Party’s chairman, Ofosu Ampofo, Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Zanetor Rawlings and some founding members gave a speech to mark the one-year anniversary of the late president.



Watch the video below:



