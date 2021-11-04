Remembering Rawlings: What Otumfuo Osei Tutu II wrote in JJ's book of condolence

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

NB: Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the passing of late former president Jerry John Rawlings on November 12 2021, we take you down memory lane of some monumental moments of the late Ghanaian leader.

While the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings is still a shock to many, people from all walks have expressed their condolences.



The government on Monday November 16, 2020 opened the book of condolence to persons in higher authority to pen their messages to the departed former president at the Accra International Conference Centre.



With statesmen, ambassadors, the general public granted the chance to eulogize the late president, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's words written in the book has gained some attention.

Per an image available to GhanaWeb, the King of the Asante kingdom wrote, “Agyewodin, fare thee well, my president and brother.”



See the image below:



