Removal of Buduburam residents repulsive, unacceptable - PPP chairman

PP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu, has kicked against the removal of residents from the Buduburam Camp.

The residents were issued a September 30th ultimatum to vacate the camp.



They are told to either return home or be reintegrated into the society.



The refugees who have stayed in the camp for many years have since complained bitterly about the mode in which they are asked to leave their abode with some reportedly refusing to comply with the order.



They argue that the decision to move them should have been channelled through the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Ghana Refugee Board because it was through the UN body and the Government of Ghana that they settled at the camp.



Others also state that they cannot leave the camp because the borders are closed.

Touching on the issue, Nana Ofori Owusu held strongly that it's unfair for the residents to leave the camp.



According to him, it is a bad idea to move them out stressing none of the countries specified for them to resettle, thus the United States or Australia, are ready to admit them.



"Reintegration to come and do what? What are they coming to do exactly? Someone who has resided in this country for 31 years and now we're saying we are going to integrate them into our normal day processes and activities while their passport says no recourse to work. We do things that we need to blame ourselves sometimes. The people there, whatever condition that has been created, remember they were victims of war which can happen to all of us.



" . . the United States and other countries are no more taking them. There is no more relocating them into other countries; that has been cut off. The only option is repatriation or reintegration into the Ghanaian economy. Reintegration requires education. Reintegration requires proper documentation as to the status of the person but we have heard nothing about all this. And the people are saying that their books say that they can't work; so saying that now you're taking them from their places of abode to go and hire a different place," he said on Peace FM's morning programme 'Kokrokoo'.



He also argued that the Buduburam Camp has been refugees', who mostly are Liberians, place of residence for years, hence the State authorities should first have a proper alternative for them.

"What plans are there that once the place is broken down, what is coming up for that place? What is the next activity in the place once the things are torn down?'' he queried the Government of Ghana.



Nana Ofori wasn't enthused about the decision for the refugees to vacate, further asking, "What money should they use to hire a different place? How much are we giving them?"



"So, the attitude that somehow we have become repulsive, all of suddden, and want to eject them from this situation; I cannot accept that attitude," he asserted.