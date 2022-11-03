2
Menu
News

Removal of Ofori-Atta: Money can’t influence us – Leader of ‘anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs insists

Andy Appiah Kubi Asante Akim Noorth MP NPP.png Andy Appiah-Kubi

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Leader of the ‘anti-Ofori-Atta' NPP MPs and Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi says ‘absolutely nothing’ can influence their decision on the Finance Minister.

He said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that a businessman has approached them on their stance but insisted that the about ninety lawmakers have vowed not to be ‘bribed’ with money.

“I can confidently say none of us has and will take money from any businessman despite many attempts,” he noted.

Andy Appiah-Kubi was discussing his earlier claims that on Tuesday, November 1, a wealthy businessman after the president's intervention also decided to meet the 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs and try to convince them to back down on their demand.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
Related Articles: