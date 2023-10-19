Remove lands, environment ministries from Dam Spillage Committee – NDC MP

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

A Deputy Ranking on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak has opined that the Ministry of Education and the Health Ministry must be included in the committee set-up to address the Volta Dam spillage.

Dr. Apaak who is the MP for Builsa South said the issue has affected pupils and students hence the need for these two ministries to be included.



He argued that the flooding situation has also led to health implications hence the need for the Health Ministry to be added.



He questioned the value of the inclusion of the Ministries of Environment and Lands.

In his view, the two ministries should be replaced by the Education and Health Ministries.



“The Ministers of Education and Health ought to be part of the committee to address the effects of the flooding. Given that thousands of pupils/students have been affected and the obvious health implications of the floods, these ministers must be included. What is the value of having the Ministers for Environment and Lands on the committee? They should be replaced by Education and Health!”