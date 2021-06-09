Remove police from our roads to reduce accidents – NPP Communicator advocates

NPP's communication team member, Nana K Yeboah

Communications Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana K Yeboah has called for the immediate removal of traffic police from the country’s roads as they are a major contributing force to road accidents.

According to him, indiscipline on our roads has been overlooked by the police and that is worrying. “I always laugh when I see the statistics on road accidents because it is never accurate. There are a lot of accidents that we do not even record. There is a lot of indiscipline on our roads now but the traffic police look on unconcerned and that is so bad.”



To him, Ghana’s greatest challenge is road accidents but “it looks like we are all unconcerned.” He noted that the dedication of the government in supporting free SHS and fighting COVID-19 is far greater than efforts put in reducing the incidence of road accidents.



He posited that it is very important a new institution is commissioned to replace the police on the roads. “They are not helping the nation. If we visit other countries, you don’t even see any police officers on the roads and they have the best road traffic statistic but we can’t say same for Ghana.”



Going forward, Nana K suggested that the police be replaced by street cameras if the high rates of road accidents need to be reduced. “If we want to curb road accidents, we should eliminate the human face and use the robotic system and that is why I support the digitization and address system being championed by the government.

The politician made this known in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has revealed that the number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes between January and May this year rose to 1,250.



The statistics showed that deaths have increased by 37.67% compared to the 908 people killed in the first five months of 2020.