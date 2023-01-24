0
Menu
News

Remove unused toll booths from Accra-Tema motorway – GPRTU

Tema Motorway Tollbooth File Photo

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Deputy Communications Director of Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Samuel Kofi Amoah, is calling on the Roads and Highway Minister to as a matter of urgency, remove the unused toll booths on the Accra-Tema motorway to saved lives.

According to him, this will create a safe environment for driving on the motorway.

The Deputy Director of Communication of the GPRTU made this call in an interview with Class 91.3 FM.

He argued that the toll booths have become a death-trap on the road.

He stressed that the toll booths have become a worrying cause of accidents and a death trap on the highway.

He bemoaned the loss of lives on the motorway because of the unused tollbooths on it.

He further stressed the need for the building of streetlights on the motorway to ensure enhanced vision at night to prevent accidents.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere