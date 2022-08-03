Remove your blanket ban on establishing new gas filling stations – Minority to Government

There has been a ban on permits for new LPG stations since 2017

The minority in parliament has called on the government to lift what it says is a blanket ban on establishing and operating new Liquified Petroleum Gas filling stations since 2017.

According to the minority, this situation, among other developments, is causing significant challenges to accessing LPG for citizens and is crippling the industry.



In a minority statement signed by Ranking Member on Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor, it said the recent strike declared by some three associations in the LPG industry owing to the issues raised has further led to a scarcity of gas in various parts of the country.



"The Minority in Parliament has noted with grave concern, a sit-down strike action declared by the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association of Ghana, the Ghana LPG Operators Association of Ghana and the Tanker Drivers Association of Ghana resulting in scarcity of LPG at several distribution outlets in some parts of the country.



"According to the three (3) striking Associations, the sit-down strike has been necessitated by the refusal of government to heed to their call to resolve certain industry challenges.



"Key among these is the almost 6-year ban on granting operating licenses for newly constructed LPG service station," the minority said.



The Government of Ghana, following the 2017 Atomic Gas explosion, announced a ban on the issuance of operating licenses for newly constructed LPG service stations.

The minority stated that the government has failed to implement the policy due to unnecessary and avoidable setbacks despite assurances from the National Petroleum Authority to roll out a nationwide Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).



According to the minority, the decision to impose a ban on the approval of permits has affected investors, including those who had "secured loans from financial institutions for construction and have since gone into financial distress with banks and other creditors chasing them to honour their debt obligations."



"Taking cognisance of the failure on the part of government to successfully meet their own timelines in rolling out the Cylinder Recirculation Model, we call on cabinet and the President in particular, to review this blanket and wholesale ban as a matter of urgency whilst ensuring that the necessary safety measures are put in place to guarantee human safety.



"We note that the consumption of LPG has been on the decline since January 2022 partly on account of the obnoxious taxes imposed by this Government which will certainly impact the environment negatively," the minority said.



They have therefore called on the government to urgently do everything possible to resolve the impasse, which it says has the potential of resulting in a major crisis that will affect the economy.



Read the Minority's statement below:

