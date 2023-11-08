Renal dialysis: Expedite action on proposed new fees – KBTH to Parliament

File photo

Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital(KBTH) has said the Ministry of Health is working closely with it to “offset the GHS4 million debt occasioned by the cost under recoveries”.

This follows the reopening of the Outpatients Department (OPD) of the Renal Dialysis Unit of the KBTH.



In a statement issued following the reopening of the renal dialysis unit, management of the hospital, called on “Parliament to expedite action on the proposed new fees and charges” to enable it “recover cost and sustain the service”.



It also commended “individuals, corporate bodies and other philanthropic organisations who have over the years helped” the Renal Dialysis Unit, to provide life-saving treatment to its patients.



Meanwhile, outpatients in need of dialysis treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital can now breathe a sigh of relief as the hospital's renal unit has finally reopened.



The unit was reopened today, Tuesday, 7 November 2023, despite the initial announcement that it would be reopened on Monday, 6 November 2023.

The unit had been closed for a period of six months, causing significant distress for patients in need of this critical medical service.



The closure of the renal unit in May 2023, stemmed from a shortage in the delivery of dialysis services, attributed to the high cost of dialysis consumables, according to the hospital's management.



This situation led to severe consequences, with the Renal Patients Association reporting that 19 outpatients had tragically lost their lives due to their inability to access dialysis treatment at private dialysis centres during the closure.



The closure of the renal unit sparked widespread concerns, prompting calls for its immediate reopening from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the general public.



Advocates have been tirelessly urging the government to review the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) policy to include dialysis services on its list of covered medical treatments.