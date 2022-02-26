Rename Ho Airport after Dzifa Attivor - Group to government

Former Transport Minister, the late Dzifa Aku Attivor

The Volta Development Forum (VDF), a pro-business advocacy group in the Volta region is urging government to rename the Ho Airport after former Transport Minister, the late Dzifa Aku Attivor.

The call according to the VDF is intended to honor the memory of the late Minister for her efforts towards the project.



In a tribute read by the Executive President of the VDF, Dr. Prince Kofi Klujeson, at the burial of the late former Minister held at Abutia in the Volta region, the Forum noted that the Ho-Airport which is the base of the region’s air travel infrastructure is a befitting legacy she [Dzifa Aku Attivor] has left for the people of the Volta region and Ghana.



Dr. Kludjesen said the VDF recognized the role of the late Madam Attivor in planting an aviation hub in the Volta Region and promised to champion a campaign to have the facility which has recently begun commercial operations christened in her name.



He said, “All we want to tell you, Auntie Dzifa is that you are not gone, you are still alive with us. We know that it is your effort that built the famous and only Ho Airport that may in the future become the Regional Airport for the West African Region.”



“We, therefore, wish to say that we at VDF, we are going to make everything possible and today lay a motion on the table, which we will be moving to ensure that the Ho Airport is named after you, either today, in the near future, or it will before so that we can immortalize a Voltarian in Ghana for the good effort that has been done,” he added.



Born in February, 1956, the late Dzifa Aku Attivor served as a Deputy Transport Minister under the late President Mills’-led NDC administration between 2008 to 2012 and was later appointed the substantive Transport Minister between 2013 until 2015 when she resigned from her post due to a controversial bus branding incident that hit her Ministry.

She is credited for doing most of the ‘footwork’ for the realisation of President John Dramani Mahama’s infrastructure development agenda in the Transport and Aviation Sector.



Madam Dzifa Attivor would later contest the position of a Volta regional Chairperson of the NDC in 2018; an election she lost.



She, however, remained very active and was heavily involved in party activities until somewhere mid-2021 when she fell sick.



She died shortly after on November 15, 2021, at the University of Ghana Medical Center.



She was 65.