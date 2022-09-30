Rename UHAS after Atta Mills - Founding V.C of UHAS suggests

The late John Evans Atta Mills

Founding Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, Professor Fred Newton Binka has called on the government and management of the University to rename the University after the late President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

In 2010, Professor Evans Atta Mills proposed the establishment of two public universities, UHAS, Ho in the Volta region and the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani of the Bono Region.



Steps were swiftly considered under the watch of Prof. Mills and the two proposed universities were successfully established under the Act of Parliament of Ghana., Act 830, 2011.



UHAS started with 154 students in September 2012 and currently has a total of 7,678 students coupled with state-of-the-art facilities.



Phase two of the University is currently under construction which includes roads, labs, lecture halls, among others. There's also a campus in Hohoe.



This for Prof. Binka is a legacy of the late Atta Mills hence renaming the University after him will be an honour.



He made the suggestion on Thursday, September 29, 2022, during a memorial lectures organised by J.E.A Mills Memorial Heritage at the University's campus, Cedi Auditorium.

"Finally, I call on the government to rename the University to the John Evans Atta Mills University of Health and Allied Sciences," he said when concluding his remarks at the lecture.



UHAS holds annual "Leadership Lectures" and according to Prof. Binka the University started the initiative in the memory of J.E.A Mills so therefore the University must reconsider it.



"UHAS must restore the original John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lectures and stop shifting it to Leadership Lectures, when we started, it was not Leadership Lectures, it was John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lectures so go back to the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lectures," he said.



At the lectures, many other speakers eulogized the late President including, the Catholic Bishop of Jasikan Diocese, Most Reverend Gabriel Mante who praised J.E.A Mills and emphasised that "he was a man of integrity".



Chairman of the Board of Directors of the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage, Dr. Alex Segbefia, former health minister noted that JEA Mills Memorial Heritage is not a profit-making organisations but an organization set up by his friends, family, and well-wishers to honour him and always preach his legacies.



A book was also launched, entitled "Atta Mills Speaks", it contained all the speeches the late President made when he was alive.