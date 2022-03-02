Renew commitment to our 2024 victory – Mahama to NDC members

Former President John Dramani Mahama

A Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Said Sinare, has urged members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to do away with “intra-party strife and work together” to bring the party to power in 2024.

The National Vice Chairman of the NDC said the party members had no choice but to work hard to win the polls in the next 2 years because of the “bad leadership” of the Akufo-Addo government.



Mr Sinare made this known when he delivered a speech on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama at a get-together celebration at Ablekuma in the Greater Accra region.



The event was organized by Chief Musah a popular philanthropist in the Greater Accra region and brought together family and friends of Chief Musah, the northern brothers, Muslims, Islamic scholars, opinion leaders, political party representatives, and people from all walks of life.



The celebration was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of all persons present irrespective of their political affiliations and religious inclinations.



Below is the speech of Alhaji Sinare



On behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, I led a high-powered delegation to Ablekuma, including Tamale North MP, Hon. Alhassan Suhiyini, and former Masloc Boss, Mr. Mustapha Abubakari, to celebrate the annual get-together party with the people of Ablekuma.

This annual feast is hosted by Chief Musah, a renowned philanthropist in the Greater Accra Region, and it is always commemorated to bring Muslims, dagobas, Fulani, and others together.



I took advantage of the opportunity to thank the program’s organizers on behalf of former President Mahama and the NDC.



As the party’s National Vice Chairman, I asked members of the National Democratic Congress to put aside intra-party strife and work together as people with a common goal to promote the party’s excellent works and agendas to Ghanaians ahead of the December 2024 General elections.



As a result of President Nana Addo’s and his NPP government’s poor leadership, I called on the National Democratic Congress’s entire membership, rank, and file, as well as its throngs of supporters, to renew their commitments to our party and everything it stands for in the crucial 2024 General Election.



With my experience in Ghanaian politics, The battles that lie ahead are not for the faint of heart, and they will not be won just via the use of watchwords. Hard labor, dedication, zeal, and persistent efforts will be required for the 2024.