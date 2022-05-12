Renewed Bawku clash: 'Police, military presence will not end riot' - NDC MP

Soldiers have been deployed to maintain peace

The Member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has asked the government to find the root cause of the Bawku clash instead of depending on the Police and Military presence in the area.

This comment by the lawmaker who is a former executive secretary to the Inspector general of Police (IGP) comes after 3 people perished over the renewed clash in Bawku.



The renewed clash between the Kussasi and the Mamprusi over a long-standing chieftaincy dispute lasted several hours on Monday, 9th May 2022.



Two males and a woman perished as a result of the clash.



Although calm has been restored to the area, residents still live in fear.

In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, The Member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu, revealed that until the root cause of the issue is determined and solved, the presence of the Police and military will be meaningless.



According to the MP, successive governments have failed in finding out the root cause of the riot and getting a lasting solution to the issue.



“Security personnel do not bring peace. Their presence only calms tempers as they stand between the two feuding factors. When there is no peace in an area, the work of the security persons there is meaningless this is because the issue that brings about the riot is left unattended. Keeping peace where there is no peace is a waste of money. The Bawku issue is not a soldier, Police business,” Peter Lanchene Toobu told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



Asked whether or not there is a possibility of attaining a hundred percent peace in Bawku, Peter Lanchene Toobu answered in the affirmative adding that an intensified education for feuding parties will also go a long way to help.