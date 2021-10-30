Renominated DCE for Bole confirmed

Madam Veronica Alele Heming

The renominated District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole, Madam Veronica Alele Heming, has been given the endorsement needed by the members of the Bole District Assembly.

The nominee secured 31 out of the 39 votes cast with no rejected ballot in a vote that took place on Friday, October 29, 2021.



With this outcome, Madam Veronica Alele Heming would continue his second term as DCE for Bole after she was earlier rejected during the first confirmation exercise on 6th October 2021.



Madam Veronica Alele was one of the two of Akufo-Addo’s nominees rejected in the Savannah Region during the confirmation of the Municipal and District Chief Executives.



The second exercise supervised by the Electoral Commission was witnessed by Chiefs including the Savannah Region representative at the Council of State Kpongriwura Alhaji Adam Zakaria.

During the first vote she polled 17 ‘Yes’ votes representing 43.58% while 22 voted ‘No’ representing 56.41% out of the 39 votes cast.



The nominee needed to secure 2/3 of the total vote cast which is 26 votes to confirm her as the DCE.