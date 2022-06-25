Renowned pastors who have spoken against the construction of the National Cathedral

Pastors who has spoken against the constructions of National Cathedral

Every Christian will ordinarily be glad and be supportive of the construction of an edify to honour and praise the Almighty God they believe in.

However, this has not been the case with the construction of Ghana’s National Cathedral. Many famous Ghanaians who are known to be of the Christian faith, particularly, members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are criticising the government for going on with the project.



The main bone of contention includes the use of state resources as well as allegations of corruption and misappropriations in the construction of the project.



Despite all these allegations of corruption and scrutinises, the 12 Christian leaders, who are supposed to be spearheading the project as members of the Board of Trustees of the Cathedral have remained silent.



Yet, other Christian leaders have spoken against the construction of the Cathedral.



GhanaWeb takes a look at four pastors who have spoken against the construction of the National Cathedral project and the reason they are against it.

Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro



The head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, is one of the pastors in Ghana who have criticised the government for its insistence on going on with the National Cathedral project.



According to him, the project was a fulfilment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promises to God through lies and deception.



He said that the President indicated that no state funds will be used for the project but there is proof now that a lot of state funds have gone into the project.



“Anybody who will say there is no need for a National Cathedral has missed the point because we have a national mosque. The essence and the need for a national cathedral are 100 per cent perfect but the way we are going about it, if we are not careful, even Christians will say it offends God.

“The way government is going about this whole thing; let me use the national mosque for example not a cedi of this nation was used for the construction of the national mosque. It was built by the Turkish government and the Muslim community in Ghana. Why can’t we do the same with the national cathedral? Why are we going to tax this on the nation?” Pastor Oduro is reported to have said in an interview on No.1 FM.



Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong



A former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has said that the Church in Ghana must bear the cost of the construction of the Cathedral because it will be a symbol of Christian unity upon its completion.



According to him, the initial agreement between the government and the Church was that the Church will construct the Cathedral and the government will only help with land and facilitation.



“In a clear language, [the minister for religious affairs said] the President would give us the land and we [churches] would mobilise, and that the government would facilitate the process. We accepted that challenge that churches in Ghana, all of us are coming together to build the Cathedral,” he is quoted to have said in an interview on JoyNews.

He urged the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral project to clear the air on whether the government or the Church is building the cathedral.



Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha)



The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, has also said that he should be called a monkey if he contributes to the National Cathedral Project.



Prophet Osei, who is popularly known as Kumchacha, said that the money the government is using for the Cathedral project could be used to fix the roads in the country.



He also alleged that Church leaders who are supporting the government to go on with the project are getting something from it, adding that he will not contribute a penny towards it.

"… on the Accra to Kumasi road, every week there are accidents where at least ten people die. This road can be expanded, and street lights on it fixed so that these accidents can be mitigated. Why won't the government use the money for the Cathedral to fix our roads?



"The pastors who are supporting the government with the National Cathedral are well to do, they get some of the funds for the project to themselves, and so if other pastors complain about it, they become annoyed with us. So, as for me, Kumchacha, my GH¢ 1 or GH¢ 2 will not go into this project. If I support the project with a penny, then call my a Monkey," he said in Twi.



