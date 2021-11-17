Renowned surgeon who produced many Korle Bu surgeons is dead

Professor E. Q. Archampong trained several generations of surgeons

A former surgeon at Korle Bu who has contributed to the training of several generations of Ghanaian surgeons at both the undergraduate and post-graduate levels has died.



Emeritus Professor E. Q. Archampong, a former Head of Department of Surgery University of Ghana Medical School and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and a former Dean of the University of Ghana Medical School died on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



A statement by the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, described the late professor as a “consummate trainer and a surgeon.”



Emeritus Professor E. Q. Archampong was also the Head of Department of Surgery at the KBTH from 1981 to 1990.

“The Hospital wishes to express its profound condolences to the bereaved family,” the statement issued by the KBTH management and dated Monday, November 15, 2021, said.



The celebrated veteran journalist, and former Education Minister, Elizabeth Ohene, in her column in the Daily Graphic on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, described him as a man who loved surgery even in retirement.



"Long after he had retired, he could still be seen around the wards in Korle Bu, ready to help. All those who went though his hands speak of how reassuring a presence he was simply by being there.



"It was said of him that he loved surgery so much he couldn't quite understand why or how any medical student would want to do anything else but surgery," she wrote.



Professor E. Q. Archampong BSc. M.S (London), FRCS (ED & ENG), FICS, FWACS, FGA, FACS (HON.), FGCS COV was also a former President of the West African College of Surgeons.