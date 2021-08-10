Rent Control has only 2 vehicles nationwide - Chief Rent Manager

Chief Rent Manager, Twum Ampofo

• Rent Control Department lacks basic logistics to aid their work

• Only 2 vehicles are at their disposal to monitor the work of officers



• Chief Rent Officer made this revelation on Tuesday, August 10



Chief Rent Manager, Twum Ampofo, has revealed that the Rent Control Department has only 2 vehicles for their work nationwide.



He said this is despite the fact that the department has 53 offices nationwide with officers tasked to discharge their mandate.



Mr Ampofo disclosed this when the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, paid a working visit to the Rent Control Department in Accra on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

“We have 53 offices, so two vehicles used nationwide is not motivating. We need more vehicles to monitor the work at the district level,” Mr Ampofo told the Housing Minister.



Another challenge the department faced is with the manual filing of documents, he added,



Mr Ampofo's wish is to have the system digitized to make their work easier.



The Housing Minister, on his part, assured him that their challenges will be addressed soon.



