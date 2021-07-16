Rent laws in Ghana don't work - John Dumelo

Actor and politician, John Dumelo

• John Dumelo has called for enforcement of Ghana's Rent Control laws

• He has stated that rent laws have never worked in Ghana



• Landlords are not to charge beyond 6 months’ rent advance in Ghana



Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has argued that rent law which is expected to regulate the relationship between tenants and landlords in the country do not work.



According to him, the rent laws must be enforced to lessen the burden tenants experience when in search of a space. In most cases, they are forced to pay 2 years rent advance, this is contrary to Ghana's Rent Control laws who states that landlords are not to charge beyond 6 months’ rent advance.



Mr Dumelo reacting to a concern raised by one of his followers on Twitter, Kofi Okata, who after paying GH¢200 per month for a single room with a porch for a 1-year rent advance, had been informed by his landlord of an additional GH¢40 added to his monthly rent upon demanding an extension of time.

Kofi Okata wrote: “@johndumelo1 Do laws work in this country at all?? I rented a single room with porch last year, 200 cedis a month and I had to pay 1year advance because that was what the owner asked. Now he has increased the rent to 240gh without reason and he's demanding 2years advance.”



In Dumelo’s response, wrote: “The rent laws don’t work. It’s never worked. The only option you have left is to try and negotiate with him. Pay one-year advance now, then promise to pay the rest in some few months. All the best bro. Enyo Nyo gè.”



He however added: "Guys, don’t you also think that landlords take 1 or 2 yrs rent advance because they don’t trust tenants to pay on time if they(Landlords) were to take 6 months’ rent advance?"



