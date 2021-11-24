Rent payment should be taxed - Danquah Institute

Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko

Executive Director of Danquah Institute wants rent payment taxed

Renting a room, apartment has become lucrative business



Government must set up rent control agency



Taxation has been one of the major strategies government uses to rope in revenue to develop the country.



The recent tax to be introduced in the 2022 budget is the 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions.



Though this e-levy has received public backlash, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said government will find a way to win the cooperation of the Minority in parliament to accept the e-levy.

Just as this matter on taxation is simmering down, the Danquah Institute has called out government to implement a new tax policy on rent payment.



According to the Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, it's about time rent payment is taxed.



She said the rate at which people build in Accra and Kumasi to rent for cash is unimaginable.



She said renting out rooms or apartments has been a lucrative business in Accra and Kumasi.



Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, at a press conference held in Accra, suggested that government sets up a rent control agency to be in charge of the collection of rent payment levies.