Reopening of borders: Was it a collective decision or it is only Akufo-Addo’s - Dzifa Gomashie

File photo

Akufo-Addo opens land borders after 2-year closure

Fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders



MP raises concern after government reopens land borders



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has called on Akufo-Addo to make some clarifications about the opening of land borders as announced on Sunday March 27, 2022.



According to her, even though it is good news, Akufo-Addo ought to have stated whether it was a collective decision or it was only his to open the land borders as the neighboring borders are still closed.



Graphiconline reports that the MP sought to find out what the president would do, if the neighbouring borders remain closed.

"I think it [announcement] should have come out clearer on what the others [neighbours] are doing and whether it is a collective decision, or it is only his [President Akufo-Addo] and what he is going to do if the others are not opening. It is good news but it is not comprehensive enough for me," Graphic quoted Dzifa Gomashie who spoke in a Citi FM interview. After two years of closure of land borders, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the opening of land and sea borders



This will allow for the flow of human traffic through neighbouring countries.



Speaking on Sunday, March 27 during his 28th televised address to the nation Akufo-Addo said, “as from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, all land and sea borders will be opened. Fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin



"Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, will have to produce a negative 48-hour PCR test result, and will be offered vaccination on arrival,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.