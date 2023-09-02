Repair our deplorable roads or we’ll boycott 2024 elections - Amenfi West residents

File photo

Chiefs, residents, and opinion leaders in the Western Region’s Amenfi West and Amenfi Central districts have launched a protest against the government over the poor state of roads in Wasa communities.

The planned protest involved approximately 26 communities in the Amenfi West and Amenfi Central Districts.



Some of the communities are Kwabeng, Asankra-Saah, Agona Amenfi, Guavase, Dominase Nkwanta, Dominase, Agyakaa Manso, Daboase, and others.



The residents expressed their grievances and their disappointment in their political leaders and the government as well.



Some of the residents were carrying messages on placards: ‘Wasa needs good roads’, ‘Nana Addo Why’, ‘Mr. DCE, where is the contractor? ‘No tarred road, no election, ‘Poor road is killing us’, ‘Car maintenance cost is killing us’, among others.



Residents complained that their roads were muddy, pothole-filled, and bushy.

As a result, it has become a hotspot for armed robbery, and businesses are on the verge of failing.



They claimed that pregnant women deliver on the roads and others are carried on wood, that some drivers refuse to visit some of the communities during the rainy season, and that teachers and other professionals refuse to accept postings in the area.



Francis Agyapong, the secretary to the Wasa Dominase Divisional Stool Lands, stated that residents in the area have not seen tarred roads since the district’s creation, requiring them to travel to Sehwi Bekwai or Asanko for better access.



Opinion leaders and residents in Wasa, particularly in Amenfi Central, have decided to boycott any election in the district if the government fails to repair their deplorable roads, citing the adage “no tarred road, no election.”