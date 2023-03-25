Repent! – Rashid Pelpuo slams treacherous minority MPs over ministerial approvals

MP for Wa Central, Dr Rashid Pelpuo

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr Rashid Pelpuo says he has been left disappointed by the outcome of the voting held in parliament on the approval of six ministerial nominees on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Despite his disappointment, the National Democratic Congress MP urged members of the party to keep their sights on the pursuit for power in 2024.



“Never been so terribly disappointed! But the object of this vote was not only to win but to demonstrate our non cooperation. We won that. The bandwagon to the big verdict moves on to 2024. The bad economy and bad governance will still be the subject. Those who willfully transgress the common cause will and must repent. The will to win is stronger,” he wrote in a Facebook post.



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees of president Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.







Below are the final figures for each nominee:



Total eligible 275

Absentees = 3



Total valid votes = 272



Hon KT Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry



Yes = 154



No = 116



Rejected = 1



Abstention = 1



Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture

Yes = 167



No = 98



Rejected = 1



Abstention = 3



Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs



Yes = 147



No = 122



Abstention = 3

Mohammed Amin



Yes = 152



No = 117



Rejected = 1



Abstentions = 2



Osei Bonsu Amoah



Yes = 149



No = 120

Abstentions = 2



Stephen Amoah, deputy minister of Trade and Industry



Yes = 146



No = 123



Abstentions = 3



Meanwhile, Parliament also voted on the report of two remaining two Supreme Court justice nominees appointed by Akufo-Addo.



At the end of a vote demanded by the Minority, both nominees were approved by a slight majority. George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal got 139 YES votes against 133 NO votes, whiles Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court got 138 YES and 134 NO votes.