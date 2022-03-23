74
Repent if you think your tribe is bigger than Ghana – Presby Moderator

Rt. Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Moderator for the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rt. Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante has asked all people who think their tribe is bigger than Ghana to repent.

According to him, if care is not taken, Ghana will be left behind in terms of development if the mentality of tribe superiority persists.

Rt. Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante made this statement during a sermon as part of an eight-day pastoral visit to the Upper Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

To him, development is all the country needs and all happenings in the country should be geared towards that.

He complained bitterly about how the conflict in Bawku is affecting the Church as its hospital and Nurses Training College have had to suffer the brunt.

“We have to pay the staff, we have to pay electricity so because of crisis, we have been forced to move the students to Bolgatanga. We don’t want to be pushed to move the school and the hospital away from the place."

"So, I want to plead with all the people who think that their tribes are more than Ghana to repent so that development can go on. If we are not careful, we in Ghana will be left behind just because we think we love our tribes so much,” he added.

