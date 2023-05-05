Replace firefighters who lose their lives in line of duty with qualified relatives - Interior minister

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery, has proposed that the Ghana National Fire Service have a system that will replace fire personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty with relatives with the requisite qualifications.

To the Minister, this scheme, if well implemented, will go a long way not only to ease the pain of family members who have lost a loved one in the service but also to boost the morale of fire officers.



Mr. Abrose Dery said rewarding and honouring personnel who die during duty are the best motivating factor in any field of work.



He, therefore, charged the Ghana National Fire Service to come out with modalities on how the scheme seeks to replace personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty with family members with the right qualifications.

The Minister also touched on benefits for firefighters who die of diseases in the discharge of their duties.



So far, five firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty.