Report agents who charge fees during sim registration exercise – NCA

Director at the Consumer and Corporate Affairs of the NCA, Nana Defie Badu

The National Communication Authority has advised the general public to report to its offices or the telecommunication companies on events of fee charges for the registration of sim cards.

According to the Director at the Consumer and Corporate Affairs of the NCA, Nana Defie Badu, Sim Card registration is free and under no circumstance should any individual pay for the process.



“If anybody charges you for it, they shouldn’t pay. They should report to the telco or to NCA. We will engage the telco and make sure that the agent taking the said money is brought to order,” she said on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show.



Her comments came in wake of reports that suggest that some agents across the country are charging registrants an amount of GH₵5 before they are allowed to undertake the exercise.

Speaking about the number of sims to be registered, however, she noted that an individual can register up to 10 sim cards for all networks and out of the limit set, the number of sims to be registered for a particular network is at the discretion of the individual.



That said, companies and institutions have the unlimited number of sims to register for.