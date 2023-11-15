Report any staff who requests cash by way of tax payments – GRA to public

GRA office in Accra | File photo

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reiterated calls for the business community to report any of its officials who demands for cash payment for taxes.

This is because the Authority no longer accepts cash or personal and corporate cheques for the payment of taxes.



In a Facebook post, the GRA urged the public to “report any staff who requests cash payment” to the "Office Manager of the Taxpayer Service Centre, The GRA Head office, Off Starlets’ 91 Road, near Accra Sports Stadium, Ministries".



“Alternatively, anyone who wants to make a report can call toll-free number 0800 900 110 or WhatsApp on 055 299 0000 / 020 063 1664.

“Also, via Email to info@gra.gov.gh.”



The GRA, in a bid to enhance, revenue mobilisation across the country, began operating cashless system on 1 June, 2023, by halting the acceptance of corporate and personal cheques for the payment of custom duties and taxes.