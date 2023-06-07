0
Report for vaccination – N/R Vet. Dir. to residents where Anthrax outbreak occurred

Livestock Blga File photo

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Northern Regional Veterinary Director is urging both livestock rearers and residents within a 7km radius of where there was an outbreak of anthrax to report and cooperate with the Upper East Regional Veterinary Office for vaccination.

A one-month ban has been imposed on the movement of ruminants along the Eastern corridors of the Upper East following the outbreak of anthrax disease.

Speaking to Starr News, the Northern Regional Veterinary Director, Dr. Nsoh Ayamdo added that continuous surveillance is imperative to curb the situation.

“Those within the radius of 7km where the outbreak occurred should cooperate with the veterinary service for vaccination. It is very important because, within the 7km, they share a common source of pasture, a common source of drinking water and a common source of other activities. So they should be vaccinated immediately and while the other ones in this area can also vaccinate their animals later on.

“But the one wider side, we have to continue to maintain our surveillance system for that disease and also enforce the ban on movement for now until all the vaccination are done, we monitor it and know that there has not been any death after that the ban will certainly be lifted. That is at the administrative level.”

